NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.34% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

