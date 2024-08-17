Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.72.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$553.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 over the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.