Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$553.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.41. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691. 32.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

