NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

