NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,714,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 11,428,786 shares.The stock last traded at $81.07 and had previously closed at $78.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.