NN Group Announces Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5461 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

NN Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NNGRY stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. NN Group has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.