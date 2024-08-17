NN Group Announces Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5461 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
NN Group Trading Up 1.7 %
NNGRY stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. NN Group has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $25.22.
About NN Group
