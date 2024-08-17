Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
Nomad Foods Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
