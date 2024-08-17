Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.