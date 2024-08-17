Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,116,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,447,910 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomura Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 689,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 98.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 418,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

