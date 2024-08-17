Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

NDM stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$255.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Further Reading

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

