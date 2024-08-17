Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

NDM stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$255.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.