Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 577,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

