NOV Inc. (NOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NOV has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

