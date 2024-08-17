NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06, reports.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NRXP opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 642,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

