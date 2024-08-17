NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.65

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 3845985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

