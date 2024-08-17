Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider John Gillam Buys 75,000 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider John Gillam acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.89 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$291,750.00 ($191,940.79).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Nufarm Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Nufarm’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

