Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nukkleus Price Performance

Shares of NUKKW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

