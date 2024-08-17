Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Nukkleus Price Performance
Shares of NUKKW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
Nukkleus Company Profile
