NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.41 and last traded at $121.34. Approximately 106,328,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 450,002,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,320,723 shares of company stock worth $631,994,141. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

