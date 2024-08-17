Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental Sells 19,500,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

