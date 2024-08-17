Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.05. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

