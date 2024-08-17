Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.90. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 385,748 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 42.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 5,824,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 929,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 20.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 184,091 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

