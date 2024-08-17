Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.62 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

