Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

