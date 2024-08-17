Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.06

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

