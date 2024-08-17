Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.55 and last traded at $92.59. Approximately 140,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 996,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

