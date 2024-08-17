ORG Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 484.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

