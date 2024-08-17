ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

