ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 675.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $223.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

