ORG Partners LLC Invests $43,000 in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $2.75 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sagimet Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SGMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $74,891.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $74,891.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

