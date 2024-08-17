ORG Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

