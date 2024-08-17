ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 615,920 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

