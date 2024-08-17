ORG Partners LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 5,790.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $759,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,628,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

