Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1458 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

