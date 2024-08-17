Orora Limited Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Orora Price Performance
ORRYY stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Orora has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.32.
Orora Company Profile
