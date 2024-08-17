Orora Limited Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Orora Price Performance

ORRYY stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Orora has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

