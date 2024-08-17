OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Down 19.4% After Analyst Downgrade

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.4% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 660 to GBX 580. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. OSB Group traded as low as GBX 386.40 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 390.40 ($4.98). 31,303,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,021% from the average session volume of 1,003,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.20 ($6.18).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 439.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,923.08%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

