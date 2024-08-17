OSB Group Plc (OSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group Price Performance

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 386.80 ($4.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.08 and a beta of 1.49. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.53.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 580 ($7.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.