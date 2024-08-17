Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

OTIS stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

