Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
