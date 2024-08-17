Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

