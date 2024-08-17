Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 958 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PANW opened at $334.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

