Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Westpark Capital

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.63.

Shares of PANW opened at $334.11 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.31 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

