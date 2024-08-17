Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.20. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$128,740.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total transaction of C$212,037.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $849,787. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

