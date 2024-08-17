Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Papa Johns International has raised its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Papa Johns International has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa Johns International to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.
Papa Johns International Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA
Papa Johns International Company Profile
Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Papa Johns International
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.