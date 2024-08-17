Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Papa Johns International has raised its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Papa Johns International has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa Johns International to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Papa Johns International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

