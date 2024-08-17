Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $593.28 and last traded at $585.53, with a volume of 58053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $578.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.87. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,366,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

