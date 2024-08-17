Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of PYCR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

