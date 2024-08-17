Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.