Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $14.38. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 411,404 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 176,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 207.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
