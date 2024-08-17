Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $87.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.