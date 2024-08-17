Permian Resources Co. (PR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 27th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Permian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Permian Resources to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NASDAQ PR opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

