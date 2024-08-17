Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 328,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $6,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

