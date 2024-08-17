PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Down to $82.26

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $80.38. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 23,416 shares changing hands.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.