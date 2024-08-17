ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 40,662,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 141,311,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 250.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 71.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 211.3% in the second quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

