Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Lowered to $62.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. Prothena has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

