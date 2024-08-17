PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 67.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

